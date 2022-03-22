Kottuvally chosen as best organic farming panchayat

Local body planning to bring all cultivable areas under crops

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

The Kottuvally grama panchayat has been selected as the best village with organic agriculture in Ernakulam district. The recognition was announced by the State Department of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare. The recognition has come its way for the works the panchayat has been doing during 2021-22 to promote organic agriculture. The prize comprises a purse of ₹3 lakh and a citation.

The promotional works carried out by officials of the Department of Agriculture in the panchayat as well as other officials include spread of pokkali rice paddy cultivation, propagation of vegetable cultivation as well as an integrated approach to sustain nature and agriculture, said an official of the department.

The grama panchayat is moving towards bringing all cultivable areas under various crops with the help of private and public institutions. Though the panchayat is not known as a place of considerable agricultural activities, the cooperation between the Department of Agriculture and other institutions has set a trend in which educational institutions, cooperatives as well as religious and government establishments are participating in the programme.

Efforts are on to promote organic agriculture and strengthen the marketing setup for the products, sources said. The campaign to promote organic agriculture begins with supply of good quality planting materials with the help of the panchayat Krishi Bhavan.

The Koonammavu St. Joseph's Boys' Hostel in the panchayat has been selected the best private institution, which has adopted the best practices in the cultivation of vegetables in the district. The Chavara Darshan CMI Public School has been also selected as the best educational institution engaged in growing vegetables.