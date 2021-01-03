Kothamangalam taluk hospital renovated

The Kothamangalam taluk hospital which was renovated at a cost of ₹2.18 crore.

Kochi

03 January 2021 23:49 IST

Hospital get sanction for work on dialysis and intensive care units

A communication from the district administration said new outpatient rooms had been opened at the hospital. A waiting area for outpatients as well as those visiting the pharmacy has been readied.

The medical insurance counter and OP scan facilities have been shifted to the ground floor for the convenience of patients.

The hospital has received administrative sanction for commencing work on dialysis and intensive care units at a cost of ₹17 crore, said Anthony John, MLA.