Kothamangalam protest: Senior Congress, UDF leaders booked

March 05, 2024 02:03 am | Updated 02:03 am IST - KOCHI

District Congress Committee president Mohammed Shiyas, United Democratic Front district convener Shibu Thekkumpuram, Dean Kuriakose, MP, and Mathew Kuzhalnadan, MLA, were the key accused among the more than 30 persons booked by the Kothamangalam police on charge of forcibly taking away the body of the woman killed by an elephant from the mortuary of the Kothamangalam Taluk Hospital amidst the lawful proceedings.

According to the First Information Report, the accused had obstructed the police officers on duty and had taken away the body besides showing disrespect to the body.

The accused were booked under IPC Sections 353 (assaulting or using criminal force against a public servant in the execution of his duty or with intent to prevent or deter him) 143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting), 297 (causing indignity to human corpse), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 149 (liability of member of all in unlawful assembly).

Mr. Kuzhalnadan and Mr. Thekkumpuram were the key accused among the 30 persons booked in another case registered on a petition filed by nursing superintendent of the taluk hospital.

The police have registered the case under the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence) Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act besides the IPC sections.