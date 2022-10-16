Kothamangalam police officer suspended for slapping a youth as video goes viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A police officer was suspended in Ernakulam Rural police limits after a video of him slapping a youngster went viral on social media.

Based on a report by the Special Branch, Ernakulam Range DIG Neeraj Kumar Gupta suspended Mahin Salim, sub inspector attached to the Kothamangalam police station.

It all started during a routine combing operation by a squad of the Kothamangalam police in the early morning hours of Saturday. The squad stopped at an eatery near Thankalam Bypass on finding a group of youngsters there.

One of the youngsters, who was allegedly drunk, had a heated exchange with the police officers who asked for their addresses. He was then taken to the police station.

Shortly thereafter, the rest of the group reached the station, only to be stopped at the entrance by a police officer. The video showed the officer asking the youngsters why they could not share the address. The police might demand address for a variety of reasons, he could be heard telling them.

Roshan Renny, a local leader of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), kept asking why his friend was taken to the station. He said that he had driven the vehicle and not his friend who was in an inebriated condition. In the video, Renny is heard telling the police officer not to use expletives. At this point, the officer who now stands suspended is seen charging out and dragging him inside. Renny said he was an SFI office bearer. The police officer slapped him behind the head saying he did not care about his SFI credentials.

Both Renny and his friend were booked for a petty offence and released on station bail.

Later, Renny told the media that he was hit on the back of his head and dragged by the scruff of the neck without any reason.