Kothamangalam, Kavalangad farms bear the brunt of heavy winds, rain

Initial assessment puts total losses at ₹20 crore

Heavy winds and rain have caused substantial losses to farms in the Kothamangalam and Kavalangad panchayat areas over the last eight days. The affected crops included rubber, banana, areca, and cocoa, said an official of the Agriculture department. The official said some farmers had sustained losses of up to 400 to 500 rubber trees that were under tapping.

The official also said that it would take about 10 days to assess the actual losses while an initial assessment put the total losses at ₹20 crore. A total of 35 hectares have been affected in the Kothamangalam area by the weather conditions last week. Some farmers have lost up to 1,500 banana plants and are filing the accounts of losses for possible compensation from the Agriculture department.

An initial estimate said the losses in Kavalangad panchayat, near Kothamangalam, were between ₹75 lakh and ₹1 crore. The losses include destruction of banana plantations and rubber trees.

The official said the heavy winds were concentrated in a small area unlike in the past when the winds affected larger areas. Even small rambutan trees were hit by the heavy winds.

The district authorities said more than 91 hectares of farm areas had been affected between July 1 and 11. They said that most losses were sustained by banana farmers. Perumbavoor and Angamaly areas too have been affected.