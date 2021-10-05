Koshy panel sitting in city

KOCHI

05 October 2021 22:29 IST

A sitting of the J.B. Koshy Committee, constituted to look into the issues faced by the minority communities of the State, will be held at the government guest house in the city on October 13 from 10 a.m.

Those interested in making submissions to the commission should register their names on the telephone number 0484-2993148. The first 50 persons will be admitted to the sitting, said a communication.

