Korean delegation expresses interest in investing in Kerala

An industry delegation from South Korea has expressed interest in investing in Kerala.
The delegation said Korean companies were ready to collaborate in areas such as electronics, food processing, infrastructure and renewable energy, according to a communication from the Industries department on Thursday.
The delegation visited Kerala under the aegis of the Korean Embassy in India and the Korea Business Operations Centre. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve and Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation Chairman Paul Antony received the delegation.
