Koovappady block panchayat in Ernakulam creates a haven for birds

Fruit garden set up on seven hectares of land to attract birds

Living on the banks of the Periyar river, close to the renowned Thattekkad bird sanctuary, the people of Koovappady block panchayat have realised their long-time dream of creating a haven for birds.

Thattekkad is one of the richest habitats for birds in South India and the block panchayat has taken efforts to create a garden of fruit trees to attract birds on about seven hectares of land. The area chosen by the block panchayat had lost a lot of vegetation, including trees, over the years.

The block panchayat took upon itself the task of creating a natural environment. The work began more than four years ago in collaboration with the Forest Department, and the results are visible.

More than a hundred species of birds are constant visitors to the area or are residents there. They include the Malabar grey hornbill, Nilgiri flycatcher, grey-breasted laughingthrush, grey-headed bulbul, blue-winged parakeet, white-bellied treepie, Oriental white eye, mountain hawk, Asian fairy-bluebird, Great Indian hornbill and the Malabar pied hornbill.

Forest Department sources said the entire belt was full of birds. The Abhayaranyam area near Kodanad within Koovappady is a rich site. Birds have been spotted in large numbers in the area.

Natural settings

Ornithologist R. Sugathan lauded the efforts of the local people in creating a haven for birds. However, he called for a more scientific understanding of the natural settings so that more birds could be drawn to the area.

“It has been our efforts to create a habitat for birds and to grow fruit-bearing trees for them,” said M.P. Prakash, a member of the block panchayat. He said he was not an expert on bird behaviour but wanted to give them a place to rest without being disturbed, to feed and to breed.

T.A. Sunil, a bird enthusiast from Kodanad, said he visited the fruit garden area to take pictures of the birds. He said it was natural surroundings for birds and they appeared to be moving around the area in great freedom.