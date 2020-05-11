Kochi

Koodaranhi panchayat vice-president quits

Koodaranhi grama panchayat vice-president Thomas Mathew, who was recently booked for sharing an obscene picture in a local WhatsApp group, resigned from his post on Monday.

He allegedly posted the picture two weeks ago in the WhatsApp group that has several women members. Following this, Congress and Indian Union Muslim League panchayat members launched a series of protests seeking his resignation.

A case was registered against him under the Information Technology Act after some of the group members approached the State Police Chief seeking legal action.

Representing the LDF, Mr. Mathew was elected to the post in 2019.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 11, 2020 7:26:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/koodaranhi-panchayat-vice-president-quits/article31558839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY