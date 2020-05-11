Koodaranhi panchayat vice-president quits

Koodaranhi grama panchayat vice-president Thomas Mathew, who was recently booked for sharing an obscene picture in a local WhatsApp group, resigned from his post on Monday.

He allegedly posted the picture two weeks ago in the WhatsApp group that has several women members. Following this, Congress and Indian Union Muslim League panchayat members launched a series of protests seeking his resignation.

A case was registered against him under the Information Technology Act after some of the group members approached the State Police Chief seeking legal action.

Representing the LDF, Mr. Mathew was elected to the post in 2019.