Konthuruthy river restoration a daunting task

Kochi

28 July 2020 00:13 IST

Restoring the Konthuruthy river and rehabilitating people living along its banks, all within a year as per High Court orders, could be a daunting task for the Kochi Corporation and the district administration.

In the wake of the order, Mayor Soumini Jain had told The Hindu that the complicated process could take over a year.

“While the district administration will look at the rehabilitation aspect, the corporation’s responsibility will be to restore the river to its original width of 48 metres. Several acres of land will have to be cleared at great cost,” she had said.

As per the court order, a meeting convened by the Revenue Secretary with all stakeholders would have to be held within three months after the order was issued to decide on further steps. To make way for the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project, a Government Order was issued last year, allowing the District Collector to acquire 7.73 acres at Kakkanad to rehabilitate project-affected people under a Bhavanam Foundation initiative. As part of the IURWTS project, Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) aims to work on five canals in the city, including the Thevara-Perandoor canal which the Konthuruthy river meets.

“At one of the earlier meetings on the issue, there was a suggestion that families from the banks of the Konthuruthy river could also be resettled as part of the project. A decision on rehabilitation can be taken only after a meeting with the people in the area, taking them into confidence. The upcoming local body elections and the COVID-19 pandemic complicate the issue further,” according to C.K. Peter, councillor representing Konthuruthy.

“The ‘original’ width of a waterbody like the Konthuruthy would be difficult to determine. While it might have been 48 metres wide at the starting or closing point where it meets the Vembanad lake, it would not be of uniform width throughout. At other points, the only way to determine the width is to use land records. Those who do not have a patta would then be deemed encroachers,” was how a senior official of the Survey and Land Records Department put it.