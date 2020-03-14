Konthuruthy eviction only after HC order

Kochi

14 March 2020 01:19 IST

Any action to evict encroachers from the area around the Konthuruthy canal will be taken only after a High Court order in the matter, Minister for Revenue and Housing E. Chandrasekharan has said.

He was responding to a submission on the matter by T.J. Vinod, MLA, in the State Legislative Assembly. The High Court had, in November last year, directed the Kochi Corporation and the State government to inform the court of the steps taken to evict and rehabilitate encroachers from the banks of the canal near Thevara. Consequently, the corporation had submitted an action plan to the court. The court’s order after the civic body’s submission is still awaited.

The case dates back to 2012 when the District Collector was asked to submit a report on the encroachments to the High Court. Subsequent meetings of corporation, Revenue and Irrigation Department officials had decided that land would first have to be identified to rehabilitate the residents of nearly 178 houses in the area.

Since land was not available with the Corporation, the civic body had been directed to request a government order allowing the Revenue Department to identify land for rehabilitation, said Mr. Chandrasekharan.

The Kanayannur taluk tahsildar had been tasked with preparing sketches of the areas occupied on the banks of the canal, along with a list of the residents and their details, said the minister.