Konothupuzha restoration gets technical nod

May 14, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government has accorded technical sanction to carry out the long-pending task of restoring Konothupuzha to its former health, a year after the National Green Tribunal (NGT), South Zone, on May 12, 2022, ordered the local bodies concerned to prepare an estimate. If assistance was required from the government, the Chief Secretary and Finance Secretary were directed to look into the issue and provide the technical and financial assistance required. If that was achieved, untreated sewage could be prevented from being let into the river, the NGT had observed.

However, the work might take time to take off, considering that the boundaries of the river had to be ascertained and fixed, before bids could be invited for cleaning up, said K.P. Varghese, secretary of Manakunnam Village Padasekhara Samrakshana Samithi, which had approached the NGT. The Samithi is of the view that it is important to fix the boundaries at present to prevent further encroachment.

K. Babu, MLA, said the government had given technical sanction and allotted money for the restoration works, but bids had to be invited before the work could begin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 17-km Konothupuzha runs through Udayamperoor, Amballoor, Mulanthuruthy and Chottanikkara panchayats as well as the Thripunithura municipality. The river used to be a source of clean water for residents along its banks and irrigated about 3,500 acres of rice paddies. It used to have a width ranging between 30 and 90 metres at different points and depth varying between three and four metres.

The NGT had, in its order, issued directions to local bodies to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016. The Kerala State Pollution Control Board and the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary (Environment) were directed to monitor the implementation of the waste management.

The District Collector was directed to constitute a permanent high-level committee at the district and local body level to monitor the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 and the scheme to prevent the pollution and encroachment of Konothupuzha.

The Collector was also directed to conduct a survey through the tehsildar to identify encroachments. The Public Works and Irrigation departments were instructed to carry out periodic desilting and removal of weeds to maintain free flow of water.