Kodiyeri warns against corporates

Some corporate firms are making attempts to earmark a portion of their “massive” earnings to keep people in good humour, thus encouraging them to think apolitically (arashtreeyavadam), CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

Many corporates intend to destroy political parties that function in a democratic set-up. They keep silent though vested interests work overtime to divide people on the basis of religion and caste.

He was speaking at Kolenchery after the district-level inauguration of a function for handing over 22 houses to the poor.