Kodakara black money case probe: Kerala HC seeks response of ED, I-T dept.

Petitioner seeks to direct the ED and I-T department to complete their inquiry and lodge a complaint before the special court

Published - November 14, 2024 06:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the responses of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Income Tax (I-T) department to a writ petition seeking a directive to the ED and the I-T department to conduct a proper investigation into the Kodakara black money case.

The petition was filed by Santhosh P., the 50th witness in the case registered by the Kodakara police. He said that the final report of the police alleged that around ₹41.40 crore was illegally brought from Karnataka to the State by various persons to meet the expenses of the 2021 Assembly elections with the knowledge of the office-bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He said the probe by the ED and the I-T department was continuing at a snail’s pace. Though the investigation was launched in 2023, no complaint or closure report was filed before the special court under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. They were not conducting the investigation in a proper manner.

The petitioner sought a directive to the ED and I-T department to complete their inquiry and lodge a complaint before the special court.

