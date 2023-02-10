Kochi’s Rajendra Maidan to reopen on Valentine’s Day

February 10, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The renovated Rajendra Maidan will be thrown open to the public on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day, Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) Chairman K. Chandran Pillai has said. He was releasing the agency’s annual report here on Friday.

The historic public space has remained closed since 2016 after the laser show project of the then GCDA governing council failed. “We have restored the maidan at a cost of ₹93 lakh though the project cost may exceed that by the time of its completion,” said Mr. Pillai.

Changampuzha Park, the cultural landmark of the city, will be given a facelift using ₹4.17 crore provided by Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML). An inception report of the proposed Kochi Economic City for creating satellite towns linking panchayats and municipalities within the limits of the GCDA has been submitted to the government. Around 700 acres have been identified for the project.

The GCDA has allocated ₹3.50 crore and ₹3 crore from its own fund for setting up a fitness centre for women in Gandhi Nagar and a SHE hostel respectively. The project has been submitted to the Kochi Corporation for permission, while steps are under way to conduct a feasibility study.

A hostel for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe members will be set up in memory of the historic anti-casteist ‘Kayal protest’. The architectural drawing is being prepared by a consultancy.

Nine selected parks will be renovated, complete with open gym and children’s playing area, using ₹2.87 crore allocated by CSML. Construction of toilet blocks across the city is under way using ₹2 crore allotted by CSML.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed with UC College, Aluva, for drawing up a Greater Kochi Sports Master Plan with the help of Bachelor of Sports Management students. Brainstorming sessions involving sports experts and physical education teachers will be held soon.

The GCDA will enhance the capacity of its existing sewage treatment plant at Marine Drive from 900 KLD to 2 MLD, besides setting up a new plant at Rameswaram and Kaloor and an effluent treatment plant at Kadavanthra. A detailed project report for ₹30 crore has been submitted to the government to be funded either through the Suchitwa Mission or the Rebuild Kerala project.