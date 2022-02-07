Kochi’s Mullassery canal restoration work to go full steam in 10 days

Restoration to be done after taking into account nature of land

The Mullassery canal restoration work will go full steam in around 10 days, even as the Irrigation department has started trenching at select locations to get an idea of the areas through which the canal passes.

The test-trenching done near the KSRTC bus stand revealed that the area was reclaimed using red earth. The restoration work will be done after taking into account the nature of the land through which the canal flows.

In the initial phase, focus is on identifying service lines drawn through the area. There are water supply lines and cables of telecom companies and other agencies laid through the area. The agencies need to be identified and service lines removed before commencing work. A preliminary survey was conducted by a Chennai-based agency on these aspects, said R. Baji Chandran, Superintending Engineer, Irrigation Department. He also leads the Operation Breakthrough project. Trenching and fixing of pre-cast concrete canal structures alone will be visible at the sites, as the rest of the work will be done at various yards.

Traffic regulations

Concreting work on Chittoor Road and MG Road, through which the canal passes, will be done during night hours to minimise obstruction to traffic. Though some work will have to be done on these stretches during the day, vehicular movement will not be affected. Traffic regulations will be in place with the support of the police to facilitate canal work.

The canal restoration work has been divided into eight segments. Work on four segments covering nearly half the length of the canal will be taken up during the first phase followed by the second phase, said K.C. Manoj, Assistant Engineer, Irrigation department.

The plan is to complete the work by April, he added.