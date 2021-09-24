Kochi’s integrated coaching terminal to cost ₹1,100 crore

The total cost of the integrated coaching terminal (ICT) project proposed to be implemented on public-private partnership (PPP) basis in 110 acres of underutilised railway land in the Ponnurunni-Kathrikadavu area was fixed at approximately ₹1,100 crore, as per official estimate.

Railway components were set to cost around ₹320 crore. The rest of the funds could be used for commercial development of the floors above the station building and in the surrounding vast open spaces.

Platforms, pit lines

The feasibility report readied by Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL) in January speaks of building four platforms, two for parcel trains, while a pit line can be readied in the project’s first phase. Ernakulam is the hub of parcel services in Kerala, while readying pit lines (to carry out periodic maintenance and repair of trains) will help introduce more trains to the State. These amenities, the ground and first floors of the station building and readying of approach roads, are together slated to cost a total of ₹320 crore, sources said.

Up to 12 platforms can be built on the premises in the long run. Approach roads have been envisaged from Elamkulam, Thammanam-Pullepady Road / Stadium Link Road and through the northern service road beside the Ponnurunni overbridge. Minimal land acquisition will be required for readying these roads.

Commercial components

Commercial components over the station building are estimated to cost ₹290 crore, those in open spaces ₹396 crore, and a residential block ₹109 crore, the proceeds from which will go to the private player.

The laying of new lines will not in any way affect the existing track that leads to Kottayam. Pit lines and parcel platforms could be converted into platforms, if need arises, in keeping with more train services, sources said.