Kochi’s dwindling Jewish community celebrates a wedding, after 15 years

May 21, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST

When Rachel Binoy Malakhi married American Richard Zachary Rowe on May 21, the couple sent waves of joy among Kochi’s dwindling Jewish community. The last wedding in the small community of 25 members in Kochi was in 2008 when Solomon Abraham (Josephai) married Susan Abraham (Hannah). The couple now lives in Israel.

A genome scientist in the USA, Rachel hails from Thiruvananthapuram and belongs to the small Jewish community of Kerala. An American Jew, Richard is an aerospace engineer from Indiana in the USA and works at NASA. The two met at Indiana where they work. The wedding was solemnized at Ramada Resort in Kochi. “We chose not to celebrate it at the Paradesi Synagogue in Mattancherry as it has fragile heritage, which can be affected by the rituals and the large number of people inside the premises,” said Manjusha Miriam Emmanuel, mother of the bride. The bride’s father Binoy Malakhi is a retired police officer.

The wedding was conducted under a chuppah (pronounced ‘kupa’), “a kind of a tent with four pillars, a heaven house open to everyone,” said Ms. Emmanuel, adding that a Jewish wedding could take place anywhere, but must be under a chuppah. Rabbi Ariel Tyson (pronounced Zion), from Israel, was invited to conduct the rituals that lasted 45 minutes.

“The Jewish community of Kochi consists of only 25 members. There are only two Cochin or Paradesi Jews - Queenie Hallegua, in her 80s, and Keith Hallegua, in his 60s. The rest of us are Malayali Jews,” said Ms. Emmanuel, adding that 20 members of the groom’s family attended the wedding.

The community gathers at the Mattancherry Synagogue whenever there is a rabbi, but they always meet at friends’ homes during Jewish festivals like Hanukkah and Passover.

Though most Jewish weddings too have turned modern with changing times, the groom wore a Tallit or a traditional prayer shawl during the ritual. The food was prepared according to Jewish religious laws, Halaka, certified by the rabbi. And the ceremony was filled with Hebrew songs. As a tribute to India, the American Jews chose to dress in Indian clothes.