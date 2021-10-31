Kochi’s canal rejuvenation project to completed in three years

The ₹1,528-crore initiative aims at developing six canals for inland navigation and tourism

The rejuvenation of six major canals in Kochi under the Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System (IURWTS) project of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is expected to be over in nearly three years from the date of completion of the land acquisition process, according to officials.

The project aims to reclaim the river edge as a public asset, improve its spatial structure and restore the city’s relationship with canals. Its primary objective is to create an efficient and durable infrastructure, which could host new activities, in addition to supporting the current one.

Estimated at a cost of ₹1,528.27 crore, the project envisages the regeneration of six major canals in urban Kochi and develop them for inland navigation, tourism and recreational purposes. The canals to be developed include Edappally canal (11.23 km), Chilavannoor canal (11.15 km) Thevara-Perandoor canal (9.88 km), Thevara canal (1.41 km), Market canal (0.66 km), and Konthuruthy canal (0.67 km). The total length of the canals covered under the project is around 35 km. The funding of the project has been proposed under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Nearly four sewage treatment plants of a total capacity of 31 MLD (million litres per day) and sewer lines covering almost 40% of the city figure among the key components of the IURWTS project. The Kerala Water Authority and KMRL authorities have held discussions on setting up the four sewage treatment plants.