Kochi’s august institution to chalk out campaign to tap government order approving co-education

When a hoarding welcoming girl appears in front of the Sree Rama Varma High School (SRV HS) in the heart of the city later this week, it will be a landmark occasion for the august institution, which is set to throw open its gates to girls for the first time in its 179-year-long history.

The government order approving co-education from the 2024-25 academic year has brought cheers to the SRV Old Students Association (OSA), which, with the support of the Parent Teachers Association and the teaching and non-teaching staff of the school has been relentless in its pursuit over the last one-and-a-half years.

With enrolments dwindling at an alarming rate – the combined student strength now stands at a paltry 54 – the nod for co-education hasn’t come a day early, It is also perhaps the last gasp opportunity for a school, which in its pomp commanded a student strength running into thousands across multiple divisions.

“We will chalk out a campaign to make the school an attractive destination for girls. The scope for hiring a school vehicle on sponsorship will be explored. Ever since we assumed charge, we have made it a point to rope in the PTA and teachers in our collective efforts to make lasting changes to improve the fortune of the school. The PTA is leading the flood-mitigation works worth ₹10 lakh that is now underway,” said B.R. Ajit, president, of SRV OSA, who along with secretary Jogesh Joseph has been instrumental in securing the approval for mixed education.

It was an incongruity all along that while the lower primary, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary wings permitted enrollment of girls – the upper primary got that approval last year- the high school alone remained boys-only.

Radhika C, headmistress, SRV HS, was now elated about the two girls who enrolled in the seventh standard last year now making the natural progression to the high school in the upcoming academic year. Plans are afoot to meet their parents shortly for persuading them towards that decision. “We are not expecting a sudden influx of girls straightaway but hope the numbers will grow gradually,” she said.

Rajeev K.S., PTA President, proposes a campaign predominantly targeting families in the neighbourhood of the school driving home the advantage of proximity and the institutional legacy. “A meeting of Kudumbashree Community Development Societies, autorickshaw drivers and traders in the area would be held to collate their ideas and to make them ambassadors for promoting the school. There is also an urgent need to introduce security guards to prevent unauthorised access now that girls are also to be admitted. How to meet that expense would be taken up with the education department,” he said.

The Corporation Council had passed a resolution recommending co-education in SRH HS last February. Later, the headmistress reported to the District Education Officer that the introduction of co-education will not incur the government any additional burden since the school already has enough facilities, including a toilet with incinerator facility for girls and a private room for girls. Besides, T.J. Vinod, MLA, had personally handed over a memorandum to Education Minister T. Sivankutty.