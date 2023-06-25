Kochi Corporation to renew its attempts to raise bank loans for new office building

June 25, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kochi Corporation is all set to renew its attempts to raise bank loans for completing its new office building.

The earlier attempts of the civic body to raise funds for the project had been put on hold as it could not arrive at the exact amount that was required for completing the project. The preparation of the estimate had been delayed after Opposition Councillors demanded the vetting of the already prepared quotes for some major project components at the Kochi Corporation council meeting. Opposition councillors, who said that various agencies had quoted excessive amounts for implementing some of the major components of the building work, had demanded the review of the estimate by the Public Works Department and other agencies.

The review of the estimates revealed that the amount quoted by bidders could be more or less accepted. The review report would be placed before the Kochi Corporation council shortly for obtaining the clearance of the council, said a civic administrator.

Armed with the review report, the civic body would have to once again estimate the amount that had to be raised from banks, he said.

The civic body could not expect the support of the State government for completing projects like the construction of the office building. It would have to raise funds from the market and make use of its Plan fund for completing the project, the civic administrator said.

Nearly 17 years after initiating the work, the civic body is struggling to complete the project. It was in 2006 that the Corporation began the work on the project. The project cost had been revised to ₹18.7 crore in 2012. Three years later, it was revised to ₹24.7 crore.

Rough estimates indicated that it may require another ₹40 crore for completing the project. The civic body also plans to use around ₹8 crore from its Plan fund, which was earmarked for the project. Nearly 70 per cent of the work has been completed.

