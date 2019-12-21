Kochi Metro Rail Limited has launched Kochi1 card for students.

The card, a product of KMRL in association with Axis Bank, has so far been available only to persons aged 18 years and above.

There was a huge demand from parents and schools for a student card. Now, any student aged 10 years and above can avail the student card from Kochi metro stations.

“The student card was one of the long-pending demands from parents and students. Now students can enjoy safe and hassle-free travel. They can devote more time to study. The facility is already available at CUSAT metro station and Kalamassery metro station,” said KMRL MD Alkesh Kumar Sharma.

The cards will be extended to other stations in the coming weeks. Name of student with that of one of the parents are printed on the cards.

KMRL and Axis Bank are planning a special issuance drive at schools once they reopen after Christmas holidays to promote the card. KMRL is also in talks with schools and colleges to promote public transport among students. There are 70,000 Kochi1 card users in the city.