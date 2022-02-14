Kochi witnesses increase in underage driving, bike stunts

‘Many violations a result of drug abuse’

The Police and the Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) personnel have expressed concern over an alarming rise in instances of underage driving, driving under the influence of drugs, and bike stunts in the city and its suburbs, with such practices often leading to accidents.

On Sunday, the driver of a rented car lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a teashop at Muttom, resulting in the death of one person. It later emerged that there were four teenagers and one person with a driving licence in the car.

“The tendency attained alarming proportions following the pandemic, when school students were largely confined to their houses. Many of them fell into bad company and began using drugs,” said Ernakulam DCP (Traffic, Law and Order) Kuriakose V.U. “Sunday’s special drive to keep tabs on new-generation motorbikes resulted in the seizure of over 200 of them in the city. It turned out that they did not have the mandatory documents or were being driven by minors,” he added.

A few bikers gave police personnel the slip, despite being signalled to halt for inspection. More foolproof methods would be adopted in the coming days to bring such riders to book, said Mr. Kuriakose.

Squads under the Enforcement RTO (Ernakulam) are pursuing before the juvenile court seven cases registered against minors and their parents in 2020-2021 for underage driving. “We decided not to compound the offence and levy fine [as is done with a vast majority of road safety violations], considering the gravity of the offence. In this, the driving licence of parents could be suspended and in grave cases, parents could be sentenced to imprisonment,” said G. Anantakrishnan, Enforcement RTO of the district.

Such violations were on the upswing in recent months, and were a result of substance abuse, he said. “It has been found that many teenagers and youths frequenting coffee shops and other eateries that opened at night are drug users. Local bodies too must monitor such outlets. Parents must keep tabs on the money their children possess, the vehicles they use and their social media accounts. There are also some who have ventured into creating vlogs dedicated to bike stunts,” he added.