Kochi water shortage: KWA to restore one of two motors under repair by early Tuesday morning

February 27, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is set to press back into service by early Tuesday morning one of the two motors in disrepair at its pump house at Pazhoor that triggered a major drinking water crisis in the district.

The motor is expected to resume service by 2 a.m. on Tuesday. This, according to KWA sources, will restore 90% of the shortfall in water supply. Out of the three motors at the pump house, two came to a halt earlier this month, leading to severe water shortage in Maradu, Kumbalam, Kumbalanghi, and West Kochi. It has forced authorities into distributing water through tanker lorries since February 20.

The second motor will be ready around March 8. “The three motors collectively accounted for a supply of about 95 MLD water a day. With the restoration of one of the two motors under repair, about 90% of the water supply will be restored,” said a senior KWA official.

Old age-related wear and tear led to the motors falling into disrepair. For the time being, the motors will be repaired and put back into service. “The old ones will be used just for the time being as we have initiated tender procedures for the purchase of three new motors,” said the official.

Meanwhile, the control room opened to tide over the drinking water supply crisis continued to coordinate the deployment of tanker lorries for supplying water in the affected areas for the third day running, using both big and small tankers.

About 6.69 litres of water was distributed from KWA’s filling points at Maradu, Perumanoor, and Thaikattussery on Monday till 5 p.m.

Maradu filling station accounted for 39 loads totalling 5.22 lakh litres while Perumanoor and Thaikattussery accounted for seven and eight loads measuring 63,000 litres and 84,000 litres respectively.