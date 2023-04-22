Kochi Water Metro ready for inauguration, to offer safe and affordable service

April 22, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi Water Metro linking islands near Kochi to the mainland is ready for inauguration later this week. A communication from Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) described the new venture as a one-of-its-kind project and the country’s first water metro service that would offer safe and affordable service to both Kochiites and the large number of tourists visiting the city.

Loknath Behera, Managing Director of KWML and KMRL, said the Water Metro would begin operations on its first route - High Court-Vypin - from 7 a.m. on April 26. Service on the second route - Vyttila-Kakkanad - will begin from 7 a.m. on April 27. The base fare will be ₹20 for a single journey.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his Facebook post, said the Water Metro would give new impetus to the transport and tourism sectors. He said ₹1,136 crore was being invested in the project. The money has come through a loan from German funding agency KFW and State government investment. He said the electric-hybrid boats had already garnered international attention.

Other than the single journey tickets, the Water Metro will also have weekly, monthly and quarterly passes. As an inaugural offer, commuters can enjoy discounts on purchase of passes. Weekly trip passes with seven days’ validity and 12 trips is priced at ₹180. The monthly trip passes valid for 30 days and 50 trips will cost ₹600. The quarterly pass is priced at ₹1,500 and passengers will be able to avail 150 trips within a period of 90 days.

Commuters will also be able to use Kochi One Card for using Water Metro. Mobile QR tickets could be booked through Kochi One app, the communication added.

By using the Water Metro, commuters can reach Vypeen from High Court in less than 20 minutes. The estimated travel time from Vyttila to Kakkanad is around 25 minutes. Initially, the service will start at 7 a.m. and will continue till 8 p.m. During peak hours, boats will operate on the High Court-Vypeen route every 15 minutes.