Kochi Water Metro bags two awards at maritime summit

October 20, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

The Kochi Water Metro project has won two awards at the ongoing Global Maritime India Summit in Mumbai.

The awards for efficient operation of a fleet of modern ferries and a well-knit terminal network along inland waterways were handed over by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel to Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) chief operations officer Sajan P. John.

The summit where delegate from 50 countries are participating is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.