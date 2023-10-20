Kochi Water Metro bags two awards at maritime summit

October 20, 2023 01:17 am | Updated 01:17 am IST

The Kochi Water Metro project has won two awards at the ongoing Global Maritime India Summit in Mumbai.

The awards for efficient operation of a fleet of modern ferries and a well-knit terminal network along inland waterways were handed over by Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goel to Kochi Water Metro Limited (KWML) chief operations officer Sajan P. John.

The summit where delegate from 50 countries are participating is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.