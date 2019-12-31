Kochi under security blanket ahead of New Year celebrations

The district will be under a security blanket with over 2,000 police personnel to be deployed to ensure that New Year celebrations do not spill over and create law-and-order problems.

A police control room has been set up at Fort Kochi to keep tabs on events in connection with the New Year eve celebrations and the carnival rally on the day after.

The hub of celebrations will be teeming with over 400 police personnel under the direct supervision of District Police Chief (Kochi City) Vijay Sakhare and led by three assistant commissioners, six inspectors and 40 sub-inspectors.

Besides, over 100 cops, including 50 women police personnel, would be deployed in plain clothes to ensure the safety of women and keep eve-teasers on the bay.

Surveillance

Over 150 cameras have been mounted and three special watch towers have been erected covering the beach and various other locations from which live feeds will be collected using five cameras for ensuring the security of people attending the celebrations. About 25 police personnel will be deployed for manning the cameras and watch towers. A special area has also been marked out for foreign tourists.

Special pickets will be set up at BOT Bridge, old Thoppumpady Bridge, Eda Kochi Bridge Kumbalanghi Bridge, Kandakkadavu and Kamalakkadavu from 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Drunk drivers, inebriated youngsters without families and other miscreants will be stopped at these pickets from entering Fort Kochi.

Over 1,500 police personnel will be deployed across rural limits, including for special patrol, for ensuring security during New Year celebrations starting from 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Camera-aided surveillance and interceptor vehicles would be used for nabbing speeding motorists, said K. Karthik, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural).

Use of sound systems and crackers without permission remains banned. Bars and liquor outlets will be under close surveillance to ensure that they don’t operate beyond permissible hours. Roadside eateries will be closed at 11 p.m. Combined inspections with the Excise Department was under way to check the flow of drugs, said Mr. Karthik.

Visitors staying at resorts and homestays on Cherai beach should check in before 1 p.m. on Tuesday as traffic will be banned from Cherai Junction to the beach after 2 p.m.

Traffic regulations

Parking along K.B. Jacob Road at Fort Kochi remains completely banned on Tuesday and Wednesday. Arrangements have been made at Pallathuraman ground, Veli ground, Bishop House parking area, hospital ground, Santa Cruz school ground, St. Paul’s school ground, and Delta school ground.

Traffic will be completely banned along K.B. Road on Wednesday from 2 p.m. Motorists bound for Fort Kochi should take the right from Veli and proceed to Amaravathy

Service of fire and rescue and medical teams and ambulances will also be on standby.