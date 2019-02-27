Kochi turns a rubbish dump

Heaps of waste from households have been dumped in the corners of the city as waste collection from households has come to a standstill after the fire at the Brahmapuram solid waste treatment plant last Friday.

Protest

A meeting of local bodies concerned, called on Tuesday by District Collector K. Mohammed Y. Safirulla, initially witnessed protests by Vadavukode-Puthenkurisu panchayat representatives led by its president P.K. Velayudhan, who said the panchayat would block all the garbage-carrying trucks to Brahmapuram located within its jurisdiction.

The Kochi Corporation has not followed the conditions drawn up in 2006 while setting up the Brahmapuram plant, he said. A green belt and a road around the plant was one of the conditions. Mayor Soumini Jain, Deputy Mayor T.J. Vinod and other representatives in the presence of MLAs of Thrikkakara and Kunnathunadu, P.T. Thomas and V.P. Sacheendran respectively, sought a week’s time to take temporary measures after which waste could be collected from households.

For a week, people living in the city have to find their own ways to manage organic waste that is now being dumped in plastic bags on the streets.

Among the immediate measures that will be taken up are installation of hydrants around the plant, road development for facilitating movement of fire engines around the plant, installing surveillance cameras, and engaging a security agency for deploying security personnel and improving lighting.

Poor lighting and limited access to go around the plastic mounds at the plant is a major drawback.

The meeting was attended by Asha Sanal, district panchayat president, and representatives of various panchayats and government departments.