Kochi to soon get 40,400 LED street lights

December 24, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - Kochi

The ₹40-crore project of Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) to replace 40,400 street lights in Kochi with LED lights is expected to less than halve the monthly energy expense of the Kochi Corporation.

Apart from considerable energy and monetary saving, the installation of LED street lights is expected to light up arterial and side roads. Most of the road corridors, barring roads in the city hub that were lit up using standardised LED lights as part of CSML’s smart road project, are either ill-lit or have dysfunctional lights. It had given rise to concerns about pedestrians’ safety and also of anti-social elements thriving under the cover of darkness.

Informed sources said the upkeep of the 40,400 LED lights would be bound under a five-year operation-and-maintenance contract. The firm that has been entrusted with the task will also have to replace the lights, if needed, during the time span.

The 150-lumen street lights that have been proposed will have five-star energy rating. This in itself will be a change, vis a vis the low-lumen bulbs in much of the city, including on NH Bypass. Their posts would be replaced only in cases where they were damaged beyond repair, the sources said.

In addition, the proposed lights can be monitored from the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Centre (IC-4) that was set up at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium. They can thus be remotely switched on or off and the intensity of lights altered based on need. Their energy meter will in addition be able to assess the energy usage. Hitherto, the Kochi Corporation was paying power charge based on the number of posts with street lights. The capital investment on the project can be recouped in approximately five years.