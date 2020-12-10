Kochi to pick its civic representatives

Election officials going through formalities ahead of polling, at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, on Wednesday.

Kochi

10 December 2020

While a UDF win will be a hat-trick for the front, LDF victory will end its political widerness

With the city voters all set to elect their civic representatives for the next five years, the mayoral candidates of both the LDF and the UDF hope to create history.

If the UDF wins, it will be a hat-trick for the front and a continuation of the legacy set forth by Tony Chammany and Soumini Jain, the two successive Congress Mayors of Kochi.

A victory will put an end to the political wilderness of the LDF, with its councillors having had to sit in the Opposition benches for the past 10 years in the civic body, where it ruled for three decades in a row.

The political wind, it seems, has not been in favour of any front in particular, and no trend has been discernible among the electorate. An evenly poised contest is on the cards.

On the eve of polling, M. Anilkumar and N. Venugopal, the mayoral candidates of the LDF and UDF respectively shared their hopes and aspirations.

Mr. Anilkumar hoped that the LDF would return to power, bagging something close to 40 seats in the 74-member council.

The anti-incumbency factor against the Congress-led regime will do the magic for the LDF. The past five years witnessed the civic administration waste away precious time and engage itself in factional feuds.

More than the political issues, the inability of the UDF regime to address any of the civic issues will influence voters. The UDF rebels will ensure the defeat of at least a few candidates, especially in the West Kochi region, he hoped.

“All the perennial issues of the city remain unattended, and the UDF never made any serious attempt to address them. The LDF has lined up an efficient team, which will live up to the expectations of the electorate,” Mr. Anilkumar said.

Meanwhile, Mr. Venugopal expects as many as 44 UDF councillors to be present in the next council, thus ensuring the continuance of the Congress-led regime. The front will improve its performance in the various zones of the corporation, where it went backward in the last elections.

“A major chunk of the UDF councillors in the next council are likely to come from the central city area, which sent 28 UDF representatives to the council last time. The front will improve its tally in Palluruthy and West Kochi areas to consolidate its position in the council,” he said.

“The LDF made the political mistake of not bringing any senior party leaders for campaigning, whereas most Congress leaders came down to Kochi to give impetus to electioneering. All the Congress leaders in the district were active in the campaign, which will reflect in the poll outcome,” Mr. Venugopal added.