Kochi to open up for shopping fiesta

Kochi is set to change its character during the coming summer vacation, with the district administration deciding to organise a shopping festival across the city, besides opening up areas for biking and walking after 6 p.m.

The programme will be organised in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Kochi Metro Rail Limited, said District Collector S. Suhas here on Saturday. He was addressing a meeting of the District Development Committee (DDC).

A release from the Public Relations Department quoting the Collector said food courts also would be opened with the help of the Kudumbashree Mission. The arterial M.G. Road will be utilised for the month-long shopping fiesta.

The Collector said the Operation Breakthrough programme of the district administration, aimed to prevent flooding of the city, was progressing well. A total of 36 projects have been launched under the programme, and they will ensure that roads are not flooded again during rain.

Mr. Suhas also sought people’s cooperation to complete the City Gas project. Roads may have to be dug for laying pipelines, and engineers involved in the work should take appropriate decisions, the Collector said, adding that the project would be completed by October.

Isolation ward opened

An isolation ward has been opened at Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, in the backdrop of the spread of Corona virus. The district medical team is prepared to tackle any situation.

The Collector said the district would see the distribution of 750 land ownership deeds by February.

MLAs Eldho Abraham, V.P. Sajeendran, Rogi M. John, and P.T. Thomas and District Panchayat President Dolly Kuriakose attended the DDC meeting.