ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi to host two-day national management convention

January 05, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

Around 1,000 delegates from across industries expected to attend event scheduled for January 12 and 13

The Hindu Bureau

The annual national management convention organised by the Kerala Management Association (KMA) will be held at Grand Hyatt convention centre on January 12 and 13.

KMA organises the convention every year with relevant themes related to management, disruptive innovations, and technology that impact business and management. The theme of this year’s convention is ‘The Next Generation of Communication: Impact on Organisations’. The theme has contemporary and long-lasting impact on the arena of management, investments, and the way in which businesses are being run, especially with the rollout of 5G network and ISRO/NSIL partnership with Oneweb, said a release issued by KMA.

V.P. Joy, Chief Secretary, will inaugurate the convention on January 12 at 5.45 p.m. Around 1,000 delegates from across industries are expected to attend.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, LuLu Financial Group; Beji George, CMD, HLL Lifecare; Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries; Mukund Rajan, chairman, ECube Investment Services, and V.K. Mathews, chairman, IBS, will address the convention. A special session on manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services will be held on January 13.

Sankaran Venkataramani, partner KPMG; Ajith Kumar, BPCL, Kochi Refinery; Venkitaraman Anand, CEO, HML, and Aju Jacob, joint MD, Synthite, will lead deliberations on manufacturing. Avinash Nanivadekar, KIMSHEALTH; Maria Lall, Honeywell; Arvind Raman, Microsoft, and Biju Mathew, Agappe Diagnostics, will attend a panel discussion on healthcare.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US