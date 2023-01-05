Kochi to host two-day national management convention

January 05, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The annual national management convention organised by the Kerala Management Association (KMA) will be held at Grand Hyatt convention centre on January 12 and 13.

KMA organises the convention every year with relevant themes related to management, disruptive innovations, and technology that impact business and management. The theme of this year’s convention is ‘The Next Generation of Communication: Impact on Organisations’. The theme has contemporary and long-lasting impact on the arena of management, investments, and the way in which businesses are being run, especially with the rollout of 5G network and ISRO/NSIL partnership with Oneweb, said a release issued by KMA.

V.P. Joy, Chief Secretary, will inaugurate the convention on January 12 at 5.45 p.m. Around 1,000 delegates from across industries are expected to attend.

Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, LuLu Financial Group; Beji George, CMD, HLL Lifecare; Suman Billa, Principal Secretary, Industries; Mukund Rajan, chairman, ECube Investment Services, and V.K. Mathews, chairman, IBS, will address the convention. A special session on manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services will be held on January 13.

Sankaran Venkataramani, partner KPMG; Ajith Kumar, BPCL, Kochi Refinery; Venkitaraman Anand, CEO, HML, and Aju Jacob, joint MD, Synthite, will lead deliberations on manufacturing. Avinash Nanivadekar, KIMSHEALTH; Maria Lall, Honeywell; Arvind Raman, Microsoft, and Biju Mathew, Agappe Diagnostics, will attend a panel discussion on healthcare.