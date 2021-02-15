Kochi to host second leg of IFFK

The second leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held in Kochi from February 17.
As many as 80 films will be screened in six theatres in Ernakulam under eight categories. The categories include Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, Homage, and World Cinema.
A total of 22 films will be screened in the World Cinema category. Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Wife of a Spy, Ahmad Bahrami’s The Wasteland, and Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Man Who Sold His Skin are among the films to be screened in the category.
Strict COVID protocols will be followed throughout the festival. Films will be screened at Saritha, Savitha, Sangeetha, Sridhar, Kavitha and Padma Screen 1 cinemas.
There will be a free COVID test for delegates, officials, volunteers and duty staff on February 15, 16 and 17 at Saritha-Savitha-Sangeetha theatre complex. The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA), along with the Health Department, will carry out the test procedures.
Ajoy Chandran, Secretary, KSCA, said that delegates could also undergo testing at approved private labs and hospitals 48 hours prior to the start of the fest and submit the negative certificate to collect their passes. The distribution of delegate passes and festival kits will begin on February 15. There will be special antigen test counters and pass distribution counters at the complex.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath