Kochi to host second leg of IFFK

The second leg of the 25th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will be held in Kochi from February 17.

As many as 80 films will be screened in six theatres in Ernakulam under eight categories. The categories include Indian Cinema Now, Malayalam Cinema Today, Homage, and World Cinema.

A total of 22 films will be screened in the World Cinema category. Thomas Vinterberg’s Another Round, Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s Wife of a Spy, Ahmad Bahrami’s The Wasteland, and Kaouther Ben Hania’s The Man Who Sold His Skin are among the films to be screened in the category.

Strict COVID protocols will be followed throughout the festival. Films will be screened at Saritha, Savitha, Sangeetha, Sridhar, Kavitha and Padma Screen 1 cinemas.

There will be a free COVID test for delegates, officials, volunteers and duty staff on February 15, 16 and 17 at Saritha-Savitha-Sangeetha theatre complex. The Kerala State Chalachithra Academy (KSCA), along with the Health Department, will carry out the test procedures.

Ajoy Chandran, Secretary, KSCA, said that delegates could also undergo testing at approved private labs and hospitals 48 hours prior to the start of the fest and submit the negative certificate to collect their passes. The distribution of delegate passes and festival kits will begin on February 15. There will be special antigen test counters and pass distribution counters at the complex.