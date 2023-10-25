Kochi to host national conference of engineers

October 25, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The 38th National Conference of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers organised by the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Division Board of the Institution of Engineers (India) (IEI), the largest Indian body of engineers, will be held at Engineers’ Bhavan, Pulleppady, on October 27 and 28.

Indian Space Research Organisation Chairman Dr. S. Somanath will be the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony to be held at 9.30 a.m. The conference is being hosted by the Institution of Engineers Kochi regional centre. It will be held in collaboration with the Naval Physical and Oceanographic Laboratory (NPOL), Kochi, a part of the Defence Research and Development Organisation.

Cochin Shipyard chairman and managing director Madhu S. Nair, NPOL Director K. Ajith Kumar, IEI national president Sivananda Roy, president-elect G. Ranganath, and Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering Division Board chairman Dr. G.S. Mundada will attend.

Three eminent engineers, E. Gopinathan (former Vice-Chancellor, Vels University, Chennai), Dharmendra Kumar Singh (Vice-Chancellor, Jharkhand University of Technology), and Amar Pratap Singh Parwaha (Sant Longowal Institute of Engineering and Technology, Punjab), who have left a unique mark in the field of electronics and telecommunication engineering, will be felicitated at the function.

Tushar Sandhan (IIT, Kanpur), Priya Pradeep (VSSC, Thiruvananthapuram), and Rahul Prajesh (Central Electronics Engineering Research Institute, Pilani, Rajasthan) will be presented with this year’s Young Engineer Awards in the field of electronics and telecommunication.

The theme of the conference is ‘Hyper Connectivity Applications of Next Generation Communications’.

The role of Artificial Intelligence in communication, machine intelligence, autonomous vehicles, hyper-automation, beyond 5G and 6G communication, distributed cloud computing, power electronics, image processing, sensor networks, space communication, and undersea communication will be discussed.

More than 25 papers will be presented at the conference. Around 150 delegates from across the country will participate in the meet.

