Kochi to host massive entrepreneurs’ meet on January 21

January 17, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - KOCHI

The Industries department will organise a mammoth entrepreneurs’ meet in Kochi on January 21.

The convention of investors is being organised on the wings of the success of the ‘One lakh new enterprises’ campaign during 2022-23. The year was celebrated as the ‘Year of enterprises’, and the investors’ meet is being billed as the largest of such meets in the State so far with an expected participation of over 10,000 entrepreneurs.

The meet would be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve here on Tuesday. He said the success of the one-lakh new enterprises campaign had drawn national attention with Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighting the achievement at a meeting of chief secretaries in New Delhi recently. The achievement was commended as among the best practices in the country.

A total of 1,22,080 new enterprises that have been launched through the campaign have brought in investments to the tune of ₹7,463 crore and generated 2,63,385 jobs. Among the new enterprises were 21,320 food and agro-processing units and nearly 35,000 garment units, said the Minister.

Mr. Rajeeve said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan would inaugurate the meet. Finance and Revenue Ministers will be present. The opportunity would be used to listen to entrepreneurs and help them scale up operations, said the Minister.

He added that the government aimed to make Kerala the most investor-friendly destination in the country. The State had been able to climb the ranking in industrial investment friendliness in the country from 28 to 13 within a year, he said.

People’s representatives, members of trade and industries organisations, and other stakeholders will attend the meet. There will be stalls of banks and financial institutions to help potential investors access funds.