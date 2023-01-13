Kochi to host major industrial conclave on January 21

January 13, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KOCHI

A major industrial conclave is set to be held in Kochi on January 21 to further drive home the advantages of the government’s ‘Year of Enterprises’ project.

‘Vyavasaya Sangamam-2023’, to be held at the Kaloor international stadium, is expected to bring together more than 10,000 entrepreneurs, industry leaders, administrators, and other stakeholders to chart out the future course of action aimed at consolidating the State’s position as an investor-friendly destination.

The government claims to have surpassed the target of its ‘Year of Enterprises’ project in just eight months by creating 1,18,509 enterprises with an investment of ₹7,261.54 crore while generating over 2,56,140 jobs.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the day-long meet being held as a celebration of achieving the project’s goal of generating one lakh enterprises in 365 days much earlier. The project was launched on March 30, 2022 and crossed its target in November.

Ministers P. Rajeeve (Industries and Law), K.N. Balagopal (Finance), M.B. Rajesh (Local Self Governments and Excise), and K. Rajan (Revenue), besides Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan will address the conclave.

Mr. Rajeeve noted that the project created history. “Not only did the government come up with such a large number of industries in a short time, the basic facilities we provided were exemplary. Also, it enabled a vast number of women to enter into entrepreneurship,” he added.

The project was implemented by forming a range of committees at the State, district and local levels to take forward various activities. As many as 1,153 professionally qualified interns were appointed to float one lakh enterprises at the local government level.

Intern service through help desks was made available on Mondays and Wednesdays in all local self-government bodies. Resource persons were appointed at both taluk and district industrial centres.

Expert projections show the fruits of the pioneering project will continue to boost the State’s economy, a release issued here said.