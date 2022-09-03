Kochi to host ‘Lavanyam 2022’

ADVERTISEMENT

After a two-year pandemic-induced break, the district administration, the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC), and the Tourism department are gearing up to organise Onam celebrations in all its glory.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, District Collector Renu Raj announced ‘Lavanyam 2022’, the week-long annual Onam celebrations. Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the event at Durbar Hall Ground on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Various cultural programmes and floats will add colour to the inaugural ceremony.

The trial flying of the newly introduced hot air balloon will also be held on the occasion. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will attend the function online. T.J. Vinod, MLA, will preside.

The inaugural function will be followed by Onakkali and a music concert led by music composer Alphonse Joseph. Programmes will be held in 10 other venues across the district. Fort Kochi, Kadambrayar, Bhoothathankettu, Piravom, Perumbavoor, Thirumarady, Pampakkuda, and Vypeen will also play host to Lavanyam 2022.

Programmes will be held at Fort Kochi Veli for three days from September 7. Sinkarimelam by Alappuzha-based troupe Red Army will kick off the celebrations. On Thiruvonam day (September 8), Theechamundi Theyyam by Kozhikode Sreenivasan will be staged at 7 p.m. A comedy show by the Marimayam television show fame team will be the highlight on September 10.

Onam declaration procession and various festivities will be held along Kadambrayar in Infopark on September 6 from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Folk song concert, Thiruvathira, Pulikali, Poothanattam, Theyyam, percussion, stand-up comedy, and DJ will also be held. P.C. Chandrabose will stage a one-man show.

A performance by Oorali band and a mega show will be staged at Bhoothathankettu open air theatre. A band show will be held at Piravom on September 11 at 7 p.m. A mega show led by Manoj Guinness will be staged at Periyar Club in Perumbavoor on September 7 at 6 p.m. Kadhaprasangam by Johny Marayamuttam will be staged at Thirumarady Mannathoor Media Ground on September 10 at 7 p.m. A ghazal concert by Anilkumar Ekalavya will be held on September 11 at 7 p.m.

A musical concert featuring songs of legendary composer Devarajan will be held near Areekkal waterfall in Pampakkuda on September 12 at 7 p.m.

Various programmes by the name ‘Aarppo 22’ will be staged at Kuzhipilly beach in Vypeen from September 3 to 6. Various contests and indigenous art forms will be part of the programme. Admission to all venues will be free.

Ms. Raj released the logo of Lavanayam 2022.