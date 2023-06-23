Kochi to host global meet of Commission for Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources

June 23, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi will host the international working group meetings of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources.

Around 60 scientists from 20 countries will attend the Kochi round of discussions to be held at the Centre for Marine Living Resources and Ecology (CMLRE), Kochi, from June 26. The sessions will conclude on July 14, said a communication issued by G.V.M. Gupta, director of CMLRE.

India is the host of the working group meetings on statistics, assessments and modelling and ecosystem monitoring and management of the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR) for 2023. CCAMLR, the inter-governmental body established in 1982 to protect the Antarctic marine life, consists of 27 member countries, with an additional 10 countries having consented to the convention.

The delegates will hold discussions on the conservation measures and sustainability of the Antarctic marine living resources, the communication said.