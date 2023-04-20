Kochi to host expo on cooperatives; CM to open event on Saturday

April 20, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

An exhibition on the cooperative movement and cooperatives will begin here on Saturday.

The nine-day expo is being organised as part of the 100-day action programme of the State government. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the expo at Marine Drive at 5 p.m., Minister for Cooperatives V.N. Vasavan said here on Thursday.

The event is being organised as part of efforts to highlight the cooperative sector as an alternative model for development and to bring people’s attention to achievements in the sector, the Minister said. Products from across the State will be on show at the expo. Besides, the show will have an exhibition on the achievements of the cooperative sector.

The participants include primary cooperatives as well as apex cooperative bodies, cooperative hospitals, and prominent cooperative establishments at the global level. There will be 300 stalls spread over one lakh square feet.

Cooperatives such as those engaged in milk collection and sale and the handloom sector, cooperatives among SC/ST communities, cooperative tour operators, and young people’s organisations will be showcased. The expo will offer a glimpse into the history of the cooperative movement and the growth and transformation of the sector over the years, Mr. Vasavan said.

Agri-food mill

The Minister later laid the foundation stone for an agri-food mill at Okkal near here on Thursday. He said the cooperative sector was witness to projects in which value-addition was taking place. He called for the utilisation of latest technology for the purpose and described the Okkal project as one that would boost the agriculture sector.

Coopmarts are being developed to bring all products from the cooperative sector under one umbrella, the Minister said. Cooperatives are now no longer engaged in just providing loans and accepting deposits. Instead, they are engaged in all aspects of life.