Kochi to host annual meet of INASAL

The 32nd annual scientific meeting of the Indian National Association for Study of the Liver (INASL-2024) will be held at Hotel Le Meridien in Kochi from August 7 to 10.

The conference will be attended by around 200 international and national delegates and over 1,500 delegates from across the country and abroad. The meet is jointly organised by Indian Society of Gastroenterology Kerala Chapter, Cochin Gut Club, Cochin Liver Club, and Kochi Liver Transplantation Society.

INASL-2024 with the theme ‘Shaping the future of Hepatology’ is supposed to be a scientific update on current knowledge and future advancements in liver disease treatment.

The programme will include sessions on ‘Advances in predictive modelling in Hepatology - role of machine learning’, ‘Predicting clinically significant portal hypertension’ (CSPH), ‘Varices needing treatment (VNT) in compensated advanced chronic liver disease’ (cACLD), ‘Prediction of clinical endpoints in cirrhosis’, ‘Predicting post-hepatectomy liver failure’, and ‘Predictors of outcome of liver transplantation for patients with acute-on-chronic liver failure’.

As part of the meet, awareness campaigns on liver health will be held in schools across the city.