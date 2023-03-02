Kochi to host 7th IEDC Summit

March 02, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - KOCHI

The 7th edition of the Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC) Summit will be jointly organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and Rajagiri School of Engineering and Technology (Autonomous) on Saturday.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve will inaugurate the summit. The theme of the latest edition is, ‘Unravelling Dimensions, Uniting Perspectives.’ It is expected to bring together innovators hailing from various domains.

Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IEDC) is an initiative by KSUM aimed at creating awareness and identifying potential entrepreneurs right at the undergraduate level. At present, there are 425 IEDCs functioning at various educational institutions across the State in domains ranging from agriculture and medical to polytechnic and engineering.

The IEDC Summit is a premier event that brings together the most ambitious and innovative student entrepreneurs to share their ideas, experiences, and knowledge. The summit is an amalgamation of events from a plethora of domains, including technology, entrepreneurship, and skill development.

The previous editions had witnessed participation of over 4,000 innovators, and it is expected to touch 5,000 in the current edition.

The summit will begin with a series of workshops organised for the IEDC nodal officers on Friday. The event will feature a multitude of events such as panel discussions, workshops, fireside chats, experience zones, product expo, start-up expo, EV expo, flea market, and ideathons.

Each event has been specifically curated to cater to the needs of aspiring student entrepreneurs from various domains and adhering to the theme of the summit. The summit is expected to serve as a starting point for aspiring student entrepreneurs, thereby promoting a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship.