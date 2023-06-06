ADVERTISEMENT

Kochi to host 16th Agricultural Science Congress in October

June 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute will host the 16th Agricultural Science Congress and Expo in Kochi from October 10 to 13. Organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi, the congress will focus on the theme ‘Transformation of agri-food systems for achieving sustainable development goals’.

The congress aims to bring together leading academicians, researchers, students, farmers, and entrepreneurs from across the globe to exchange their research findings, ideas, and experiences on all aspects of agri-food systems to draw a roadmap for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, says a press release here.

Delegates and participants will find opportunities to highlight their views and share knowledge on all issues related to agriculture and allied subjects and sustainability issues on land and water, agricultural production systems, products, agricultural machinery, economics, renewable and alternative energy, precision farming, alternative farming systems, coastal agriculture, and next-generation technologies, aiming to find ways to transform the sector to meet the goals of sustainable development.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The congress will have plenaries, specially invited lectures by eminent scientists, technical sessions, agri expo, symposia, panel discussions, and farmer and industry interactions covering topics such as food and nutritional security, climate actions for sustainable agri-food systems, emerging genetic technologies, livestock, horticulture, aquaculture and fisheries, nature-based solutions, next-generation technologies, and policies.

For details, visit www.16asc2023.in or email: 16asc2023@gmail.com.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US