Kochi to host 16th Agricultural Science Congress in October

June 06, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:55 pm IST - KOCHI

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute will host the 16th Agricultural Science Congress and Expo in Kochi from October 10 to 13. Organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences, New Delhi, the congress will focus on the theme ‘Transformation of agri-food systems for achieving sustainable development goals’.

The congress aims to bring together leading academicians, researchers, students, farmers, and entrepreneurs from across the globe to exchange their research findings, ideas, and experiences on all aspects of agri-food systems to draw a roadmap for achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) set by the United Nations, says a press release here.

Delegates and participants will find opportunities to highlight their views and share knowledge on all issues related to agriculture and allied subjects and sustainability issues on land and water, agricultural production systems, products, agricultural machinery, economics, renewable and alternative energy, precision farming, alternative farming systems, coastal agriculture, and next-generation technologies, aiming to find ways to transform the sector to meet the goals of sustainable development.

The congress will have plenaries, specially invited lectures by eminent scientists, technical sessions, agri expo, symposia, panel discussions, and farmer and industry interactions covering topics such as food and nutritional security, climate actions for sustainable agri-food systems, emerging genetic technologies, livestock, horticulture, aquaculture and fisheries, nature-based solutions, next-generation technologies, and policies.

For details, visit www.16asc2023.in or email: 16asc2023@gmail.com.

