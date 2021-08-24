Kochi to have legal framework for waste management

Corporation to step up surveillance against waste dumping in public places

The Kochi Corporation will prepare a legal framework for the management of municipal waste in the city.

The by-law drafted by the civic body earlier for the management of municipal waste will be updated in the process. The Corporation had also formed a project, Health Environment Agriculture and Livelihood (HEAL), for the purpose, said a communication issued by the civic body.

The Kochi Corporation, in association with the city police, is planning to step up surveillance in the city against dumping of waste in public places, including waterbodies. The city police will offer technical assistance to the Corporation for the purpose. The vantage points for fixing surveillance cameras will be identified. A report prepared by the Irrigation Department on city canals had highlighted the issue of waste dumping. The civic body would act tough against those littering public places and polluting waterbodies by dumping waste, said the communication issued by Mayor M. Anilkumar.

The issue of illegal waste dumping was discussed with police officials. The civic administration had also sought action against the miscreants who attacked a woman councillor and the husband of another civic representative who objected to the illegal dumping of waste, the commutation said.

The city administration had been encouraging residents to segregate and process waste at the points of origin. The biomanure thus generated could be used for organic farming. The health standing committee of the Corporation would supervise the implementation of the HEAL project, said the communication.