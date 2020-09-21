Kochi to have Intelligent Traffic Management System soon

Kochi

21 September 2020 23:17 IST

Operation of signals by pedestrians to cross road among highlights

The city will shortly have an Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) to streamline traffic movement and to aid in rule enforcement.

Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) has tied up with the Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation (Keltron) to usher in the ₹27-crore project. “Over 75% of the works is over and the system will, in all likelihood, be inaugurated in a fortnight. Keltron will maintain and operate the system for five years. The police and Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) will be the main beneficiaries of the project,” said Jafar Malik, CEO of CSML.

The ITMS has two broad elements — traffic management and enforcement. Traffic management pertains to detecting high traffic zones and optimisation of signal controls to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. Traffic enforcement includes detection of offences like jumping red light and speeding.

A key project component would be vehicle actuated signals and area traffic control system, to optimise movement of vehicles in available space, especially at junctions. Vehicle movement in busy corridors can be tracked from the control room. The data thus generated will help in planning traffic management measures, if need be, with the help of agencies like NATPAC, Mr. Malik said.

Surveillance cameras

The initiative will also see installation of traffic surveillance cameras at 35 junctions in the city to keep tab of traffic rule violators and to aid in crime detection. They include 21 cameras at actuated traffic control signal locations. There will also be a red-light violation detection system to automatically capture images of rule violators. In addition, the project will see pelican signals being installed at four junctions. Pedestrians wanting to cross the road will be able to operate the signals.

An integrated traffic control centre will be set up at the office of the District Police Chief (city), while MVD personnel will be able to track vehicle movement from a similar facility at the CSML office. An automated e-challan system and signages capable of displaying variable messages — from ambient air quality to police announcements for motorists — too are part of the project.

Key benefits

The key benefits of the system are automated rule enforcement, using capabilities like Speed Limit Violation Detection System (SLVD), Red Light Violation Detection System (RLVD) and All Vehicle Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) System. Apart from streamlining traffic flow and reducing accidents, this will result in revenue generation to the State in the form of penalties paid by offenders.

Other critical advantages include optimising of signal cycle time based on vehicle density and flow, apart from collection of traffic data like average speed, vehicle flow and queue length, which will help in urban and traffic planning, Mr. Malik said.

Speaking about the impending traffic management system, Ernakulam DCP (Traffic, Law and Order), G. Poonguzhali said that police personnel will be able to manage traffic and enforce rules in a better manner, once the system is in place. “On their part, the police have been experimenting with traffic reforms, especially at congested junctions, to lessen waiting time at signals. A police team visited Hyderabad recently to get updated on this,” she said.