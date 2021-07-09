Kochi to get suction-cum-jetting, street-sweeping machines

09 July 2021 19:54 IST

CSML to revise tender specifications in keeping with Kochi Corporation’s request

A pair of suction-cum-jetting machines to declog / clean drains and another pair of mechanised street-sweeping machines to tidy roads will be permanently deployed in eight Kochi Corporation wards that fall under Cochin Smart Mission Limited’s area-based development (ABD) strategies, if all goes well.

CSML has decided to retender its bid to source two each of the machines, in keeping with the suggestions made by the Kochi Corporation to ensure their sustainable operation, it is learnt. Officials of the two agencies met on Wednesday to probe ways to ensure their speedy induction in the above wards which are perennially affected by waterlogging and cleanliness issues.

The mechanised cleaning of drains using suction-jetting machines will hopefully put an end to corporation workers frequently dismantling slabs on footpaths and drains to manually desilt drains. CSML had estimated the cost of the machines at ₹1.60 crore. The targeted specifications include provision to collect waste / debris and transport it for scientific disposal. While the agency is to bear the capital expense, it will be the corporation’s job to operate and maintain them based on a month’s training provided by the supplier of the machines. The conditions include minimum warranty of two years and four free services per annum.

The estimated cost of a pair of street-sweeping (compactor) / multi-purpose road cleaning machines is ₹9.45 crore, which includes the expense for two years’ operation and maintenance, which CSML will bear. The aim is to remove dust, sand, and metal particles from roads. The vendor ought to provide facility for capacity building of corporation staff, so that the time-consuming and cumbersome process of manual sweeping can be lessened, official sources said.

Officials of CSML and the Kochi Corporation held discussions on Wednesday to fine-tune the procurement of the portable machines that are used worldwide to ensure clean and smart urban spaces.

“Both the tenders were cancelled, since the Kochi Corporation was keen to have the operation and maintenance period extended to five years. This is in keeping with the civic body’s plans to totally revamp the existing waste management and drainage maintenance system through mechanisation. CSML is on the lookout for firms which are in agreement with this. The tender amounts will thus be revised in accordance with the capital expense [capex] and operational expense [opex].

“CSML could thus retender the two projects with the revised specifications, including the annual maintenance contract, to ensure that the entire mechanisation process goes on in a sustainable manner,” official sources said.

On its part, the Kochi Corporation is learnt to be finding ways to improve the functioning of its engineering wing, to ensure optimal and cost-effective utilisation of its fleet of garbage lorries and other vehicles. This comes in the wake of widespread complaints of vehicles and equipment procured at phenomenal cost rusting away or lying unattended.