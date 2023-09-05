Kochi to get KSRTC e-buses by November, says Transport Minister

September 05, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST

Kochi will get its share of e-buses (for intra-district use) from the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) in two months’ time, Minister for Transport Antony Raju said here on Tuesday.

He was addressing media persons after a high-level meeting convened here to discuss the alleged illegal operations of contract carriage buses by ‘misinterpreting’ the Centre’s new national permit norms.

The e-buses for Kochi are expected to be from the fleet of 53 e-buses for which KSRTC has placed orders. This will be apart from 133 buses and luxury buses worth ₹25 crore that are in the pipeline for pan-Kerala service.

The Hindu had reported in August that the KSRTC was considering introducing 100 city buses, mainly e-buses, in the Greater Kochi area considering inadequate public transport connectivity and the increasing demand for such buses from many residential and commercial areas. These e-buses are expected to compensate for the void created by the withdrawal of KSRTC’s AC and non-AC low-floor buses from city roads. Many of them had to be subsequently sold as scrap, due to shoddy upkeep.

Likewise, the KSRTC had withdrawn ‘Thirukochi’ series of buses from the city and allotted them to depots in suburban towns. All this resulted in commuters having to depend on private vehicles, worsening congestion, pollution and parking problems.

The e-buses rolled out by KSRTC in Thiruvananthapuram earlier this year had given an image makeover to the agency. Apart from circular routes, the proposed e-buses could connect Kochi city with suburban towns.

KSRTC sources said a tentative list of routes where e-buses would operate here had been readied over a month ago. The ticket fares will be very reasonable and will most likely be priced less than ₹20. A decision is awaited on the exterior colour of the buses. The funds to procure the buses were to be sourced from the KSRTC, Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) and Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML).

Bus stand

Mr. Raju added here on Tuesday that a bulk of KSRTC‘s operations would be shifted from the Ernakulam bus stand to Vyttila Mobiliy Hub (VMH), since the bus stand premises was prone to flooding.

This would be under a land-swap plan between KSRTC and VMH Society.