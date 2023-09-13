Kochi to get Kerala’s first ‘Go the distance’ pitch

September 13, 2023 07:46 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KOCHI

Kochi will get the State’s first ‘Go the distance’ pitch, which will give communities and players access to safer and better quality sporting grounds, where recycled tyres are used to create sustainable pitches. The GTD pitch, coming up in Kadavanthra, will utilise rubber crumbs from old recycled tyres, creating synergy between sustainability and access to sports.

The pitch in the city will be set up by Apollo Tyres using 100% repurposed rubber from its own tyres to create the playing surface for artificial football pitches. The GTD pitch in Kochi is expected to be ready in about a month.

Each of the football pitches uses approximately 1,500 car tyres. The tyres are shredded into usable crumb rubber to layer the pitches. Around 7,500 kg of crumb rubber is used in a 160 ft x 90 ft football pitch.

A communication from the company said it had launched pitches across 15 different venues. The first GTD pitch was inaugurated near the North Stand of the iconic Old Trafford in Manchester, home of Apollo Tyres’ partner Manchester United football club.

The 16th pitch will be set up in Kochi with its local partner, joining the growing network of such repurposed tyre-based sports facilities across India, the United Kingdom and Thailand.

