Kochi to get 280 e-autos in phases

The city will get its first full-fledged fleet of e-autos, with Ernakulam Jilla Autorickshaw Drivers Cooperative Society (EJADCS) set to roll out 80 of them in mid-May and Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) readying to launch another 200 in subsequent months.

The first lot of 80 e-autos will have swappable batteries. Kiosks providing fully charged batteries instead of drained-out ones will be opened at Kadavanthra, Elamkulam, and Fort Kochi. These autos will operate in the city and in West Kochi, while the 200 e-autos that KMRL will roll out are expected to provide first-and last-mile connectivity from metro stations.

A senior metro official said the tendering process had begun to procure the 200 autos. “KMRL will purchase them, while EJADCS will operate them. Many rounds of discussions were held with them [drivers’ society], and the terms and conditions, including revenue sharing, are being finalised. We have recommended that a group of 100 women drivers be trained and deployed to operate half the fleet of 200 autos as part of efforts to bring about gender parity,” he added.

The autos will come with company-fitted batteries, and recharging stations will be readied in the coming months.

An office-bearer of EJADCS said the body would procure 80 e-autos in the initial stage with the help of GIZ, a German agency, and the Kochi Corporation. Government subsidy too is expected. “The autos will be much cheaper than those that come with batteries, since they will be able to swap batteries from any of the kiosks. Members of the body will be selected to drive them,” he said. The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) had approved these type of autos, based on their technical specifications. Their number will be increased in a phased manner.

KMRL and EJADS had reached a pact in September 2021 to operate 100 e-autos from metro stations on the 25-km Aluva-Pettah metro stretch, from November 1 (Kerala Day). It did not materialise primarily due to the pandemic situation.