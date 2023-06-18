Kochi to get 15 compactor trucks, two mechanised sweeping machines

June 18, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - KOCHI

In a development that will ensure a cleaner city, the Kochi Corporation will get 15 compactor trucks and two mechanised sweeping machines from Cochin Smart Mission Limited (CSML) later this year, if all goes well.

This comes close on the heels of the civic body procuring a suction-cum-jetting machine using ₹7 crore from CSML to clean drains on arterial roads. The drains were being cleaned manually, a laborious process, which also entailed damage to concrete slabs as they were lifted one after the other.

The 15 compactor trucks, meant to collect garbage and transport them securely without being spilled on the road, are expected to cost a total of ₹29.75 crore, while the pair of sweeping machines is estimated to cost ₹9.31 crore. With Kochi Corporation’s engineering wing often blamed for shoddy upkeep of compactor and other trucks that transported garbage, the trucks and machines will come with a five-year operation and maintenance contract.

Mayor M. Anilkumar said as a member of the CSML’s director board, he had demanded such equipment over a year ago. “The contract for these items includes expenses for their operation and maintenance, fuel and drivers. They would provide an image makeover for Kochi, whilst ushering in efficient transportation of garbage.”

Terming the induction of the equipment as “overdue”, works standing committee chairperson Sunitha Dixon hoped they would also play a role in containing the mosquito menace. “The civic body is hard pressed for funds to do fogging and other containment measures,” she said.

The equipment will be procured as soon as the CSML’s director board gives the final clearance, it is learnt. The agency’s deadline to complete projects worth ₹1,000 crore in Kochi was recently extended to June 2024.